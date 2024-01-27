Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 934 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 257,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,761. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

