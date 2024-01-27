Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 265 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $108.60. 2,425,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

