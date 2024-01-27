Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,189,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after buying an additional 571,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

