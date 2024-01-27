Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 152 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 75,002.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,328,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,802 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $123.32 and a one year high of $270.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

