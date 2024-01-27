Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,675,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $73.00. 11,689,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265,103. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

