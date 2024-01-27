Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 86.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after buying an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after buying an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,192 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $149.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,943. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.05. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

