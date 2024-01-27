Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

