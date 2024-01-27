Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,177,000 after purchasing an additional 476,308 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,894,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.47. The stock had a trading volume of 207,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,942. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $246.04 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.95.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

