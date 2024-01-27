Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 247,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 193.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $158.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

