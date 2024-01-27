Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4,800.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

