Larson Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

PAYX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

