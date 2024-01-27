Larson Financial Group LLC Has $35,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.73. 1,268,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,826. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.62 and a 1 year high of $301.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.59 and a 200 day moving average of $250.25.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

