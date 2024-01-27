Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,604 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envista by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768,687 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,940,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares in the company, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Envista stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,960. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.