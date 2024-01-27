Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.60. 645,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,590. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.74%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

