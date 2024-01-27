Larson Financial Group LLC Has $41,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 253.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Toro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.96. The company had a trading volume of 601,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,865. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.