Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $101.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.