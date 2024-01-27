Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 536.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $6,898,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 218,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,381,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.37. 671,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

