Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $96.38. 4,163,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.