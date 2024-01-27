Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 864 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the second quarter worth $68,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 555,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,298. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.45. Lazard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAZ

Lazard Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.