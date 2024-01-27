Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $29,000 in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $1,816,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $966,128.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. 4,218,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,648. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

