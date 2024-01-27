Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,629. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
