Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $30,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,629. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.26.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.