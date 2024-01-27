Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.91. 5,285,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,418. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

