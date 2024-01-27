Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,831. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $403.53 and its 200-day moving average is $386.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $432.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.