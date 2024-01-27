Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 120,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 1,268,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,288. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 159.67%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

