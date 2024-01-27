Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 105.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $2,011,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 31,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 23.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,542. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

