Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 279 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 8.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.09.

LSTR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.11. 143,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,248. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.34. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

