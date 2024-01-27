Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 117,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.1 %

PJUL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. 45,569 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

