Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,477,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,163,000 after purchasing an additional 802,257 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,748,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 370,555 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. 971,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,869. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.68.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

