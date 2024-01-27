Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,400 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after buying an additional 12,742,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,409,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 5,072,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,680,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.