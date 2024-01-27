Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 356 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

CHRW stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.39. 917,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

