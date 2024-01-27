Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 295.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after purchasing an additional 199,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. 4,511,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

