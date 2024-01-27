Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Block by 77,283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block
Block Stock Performance
SQ traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 11,500,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,574. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
