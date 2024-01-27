Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 358.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 20,844.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 378,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 18,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111. The company has a market capitalization of $549.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

