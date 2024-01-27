Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4,500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.12. 4,415,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

