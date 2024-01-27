Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 440.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $190.21. 1,111,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average is $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.