Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.00. The company had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,742. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

