Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 224,046 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NUV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,807. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

