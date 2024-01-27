Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 24.4% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $6,859,462.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCI. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.0 %

SCI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.