Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,746 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,810,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,688. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

