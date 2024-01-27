Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 111,305 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 403% compared to the average volume of 22,150 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

