Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $138.17

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$138.17 and traded as high as C$140.51. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$140.00, with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

