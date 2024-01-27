Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $138.17

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$138.17 and traded as high as C$140.51. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$140.00, with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$166.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
