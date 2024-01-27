Lattice Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.7% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $610.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $628.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $506.79 and its 200 day moving average is $469.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 80.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.