Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 18,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$18,180.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 32,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$28,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 29,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,300.00.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

CVE:LGC traded down C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$1.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in southern Brazil. It engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project covering an area of approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

