LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

