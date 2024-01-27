Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Lear worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Lear by 15.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lear by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.67. 525,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,778. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

