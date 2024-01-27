Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $5,119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

