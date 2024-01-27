Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lear were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA opened at $133.68 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

