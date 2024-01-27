Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,633,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,332,000 after purchasing an additional 685,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,952,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,564,000 after purchasing an additional 239,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,826,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $24.10 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

