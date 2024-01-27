Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

LEVI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 9,000,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,908 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

