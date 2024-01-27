LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $141.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.93.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $161,342.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

